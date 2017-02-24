Householders in the North West among least energy savvy

People in the North West could be saving £185 per year in energy bills, a new survey claims.

However, despite rising fuel prices meaning an average annual bill of £1,225, 62 per cent of UK householders don’t do anything about it.

This is despite the fact that shopping around could save an average of £180 per year.

But with little over one third of Brits using comparison websites to switch supplier, this means that the majority are paying almost 20 per cent more on gas and electricity than they need to.

The energy savers and the energy spenders varied from region to region. The South West came out on top, with 43 per cent scouting for a better deal to save around £164 a year, while the Scots were revealed to be the least savvy, with 71 per cent losing out on an average of £183 per annum.

However, the survey of 2,000 people by Westland London showed that energy bills are a low priority for most of us. Only 32 per cent of people check their fuel bills on a regular basis and just 22 per cent actually know the rate they are paying.

However, around half of us have considered looked into a more environmentally friendly way to heat their home - which is wise, as heating is the main factor when it comes to energy expenditure.

“With the price of gas and electricity on the up and up, it makes sense that people are looking to alternative fuel sources when it comes to heating their homes,” said Anthony Bridgman from Westland London (http://www.westlandlondon.com).

“Installing a wood burning fireplace is not only set to save you on your energy bills, but the environmental impact is far lower.”

Westland London, who commissioned the survey, also offered 10 tips to cut your fuel bills.

Use energy-saving light bulbs - this could save you over 80% (£240 a year).

Fit double glazing – this could reduce your heat loss by 50%.

Get solar panels to save a third on your electricity bills.

Compare gas and electricity prices to make sure you are on the cheapest possible tariff.

Insulate the loft - to reduce wasted heat, cut your heating bills and reduce carbon emissions.

Eliminate drafts and holes around the home with acrylic latex / expanding foam.

Turn off and unplug all your electrical appliances when you’re not using them.

Putting your thermostat down by 1° could help you save as much as £60 per year!

Use the economy setting on your washing machine and wash your clothes on 30 or 40 degrees wherever possible.

Wash your dishes by hand rather than dishwasher wherever possible.