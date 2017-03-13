Going vegan and taking up yoga - the top 40 things men do to impress a new partner

Going on a vegan diet, enrolling in yoga sessions and claiming to enjoy Bridget Jones movies are among the things men do to impress a partner early in a relationship, according to new research.

Cutting back on fast food, eliminating swearing and not breaking wind in front of a new partner feature high in the top 40.

However, the research reveals the average honeymoon period for blokes’ good behaviour in a new relationship only lasts for seven weeks before they slip back into their usual habits.

Commissioned by premium online dating platform, EliteSingles, the survey of 1323 UK men who have been in a relationship found more than half have changed their behaviour or views to impress a new partner.

From writing poetry to pretending to enjoy Ed Sheeran’s music, two thirds of men think trying to impress a partner early in the relationship is an endearing quality.

Other steps men take to woo their new partner include trimming their body hair, reading or watching 50 Shades of Grey and claiming to be interested in politics.

Claiming to like cats, pretending not to like football and watching entire episodes of Strictly Come Dancing or the X-Factor also made the list.

However, one in seven men said doing something to impress their partner at the start of a relationship has come back to haunt them.

A third of men agree women make as much effort as they do at the beginning of a new romance - while four in 10 admit females make MORE effort than they do.

A spokesperson for EliteSingles said: “While it’s hard not to change our behaviour to some extent to accommodate our other half, honesty, of course, is always the best policy.”

TOP 40 - THINGS MEN DO TO IMPRESS A PARTNER AT THE START OF A RELATIONSHIP

1. Not breaking wind (at least not when your partner is around)

2. Stopped swearing

3. Maintained a tidy house

4. Trimmed your body hair

5. Cut back on fast food

6. Purchased expensive aftershave

7. Watched entire episodes of Strictly Come Dancing or the X-Factor

8. Started dieting

9. Claimed to be interested in politics

10. Claimed to be interested in environmental issues

11. Bought an entire new wardrobe of clothes

12. Claimed to enjoy Bridget Jones movies

13. Stopped smoking (or pretended to)

14. Claimed to like cats

15. Started going to the gym

16. Implied you had a very busy and popular social schedule

17. Read and/or watched 50 Shades of Grey

18. Pretended you are more family-orientated than you are

19. Written poetry

20. Claimed to like dogs

21. Bought a more expensive shower gel

22. Pretended not to like football

23. Claimed to like Ed Sheeran

24. Watched entire episodes of Sex and the City

25. Given money to charity

26. Joined a ballroom dance class

27. Given money to a homeless person

28. Got a tan

29. Enrolled in yoga sessions

30. Read a ‘chicklit’ book

31. Embarked on a vegetarian diet

32. Raised money for charity

33. Been on an political march

34. Taken part in activist activities

35. Embarked on a vegan diet

36. Attempted to learn to play a musical instrument

37. Started cycling to work

38. Claimed not to like sci-fi

39. Claimed not to enjoy action movies

40. Had a manicure