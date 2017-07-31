Gary Lineker's 6p a second salary tracked by new satirical website

A concerned member of the public has launched a new satirical website called "WhatLinekerEarns" today. It tracks how much the BBC Football pundit and TV personality Gary Lineker earns in real-time. The site provides a live salary counter, affordability comparisons and insights, which make for some eye-popping comparisons.

The WhatLinekerEarns website takes a provocative look at the disparity between Mr Lineker's salary, in comparison to the average person. Light-hearted and humorous but with a serious undertone, Stan Jones, the site's creator is keen to state that his driving motivation for creating the site was to highlight the pay inequality that exists in Britaintoday.

Mr Jones stated, "I have purposefully injected some humour into the pay comparisons, with a view to highlighting the absurdity of Mr Lineker's salary. My goal has been to draw attention to the pay gap that exists between the rich and poor. It takes Mr Lineker just over four days to earn the same as an NHS nurse and fewer than three days to earn the annual minimum wage. How can one man be paid such a high salary from the public purse? That to me is unjust and must be addressed."

Mr Lineker has come under close scrutiny since it was revealed that he is the second top earning broadcaster at the publicly funded BBC. Mr Lineker is paid a top line of £1,799,999 per annum, eclipsing all but one of his contemporaries - Chris Evans who is paid £2.25m per year.

The WhatLinekerEarns website features a real-time ticker, which calculates how much Mr Lineker has earned since his now infamous "Happy BBC Salary Day" Tweet. At the time of writing, it shows Mr Lineker has earned £45,570 in 9 days, without a single appearance on the BBC. The equivalent to 310 UK families' annual TV License fees.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate by contributing pay comparisons to the site through Twitter. WhatLinekerEarns will feature the best three entries each day.

To learn more visit http://www.whatlinekerearns.com