‘Fantasy Football Day’ - have you remembered to pick your team?

This Tuesday (8 August) has been named Fantasy Football Day, with over a million amateur managers in the UK alone expected to make their picks in what is traditionally the most popular day of the year for wannabe Mourinhos to select their fantasy football teams.

Analysis of data from one online fantasy football game Draft Fantasy shows that the Tuesday prior to the first Premier League fixture is the day most managers select their players, with the corresponding day in 2016 (August 4) having accounted for 12 per cent of all selections. In total, the week before the start of the season will see over a fifth 21 per cent of all players select their team.

With fantasy football games estimated to attract over 8.5 million players in the UK alone, this could mean that this Tuesday will see over 1.2 million teams selected.

Draft Fantasy have marked the occasion with a dedicated website – FantasyFootballDay.com– which includes hints and tips for managers, exclusive videos from football influencers and everything budding Guardiolas need to know ahead of them making their final selections.

Elie Steinbock, Draft Fantasy founder and CEO said, “We are gearing up for our biggest day ever on the site on Tuesday, including having 25 additional support and technical staff to ensure every manager can make their selections without a hitch.”

“Teamed with our unique draft offering, the biggest revolution in the game in over two decades, Tuesday 8 August is going to be momentous occasion for Draft Fantasy, and all fantasy football players across the UK.”

