Dancing on Ice return mooted three years after axe

Dancing On Ice could return to television three years after it was dropped by ITV.

The competition saw celebrities learn to ice dance under the supervision of former Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

It was originally hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who was later replaced by Christine Lampard, but was axed after nine series.

An ITV source said it is likely the show will return after the idea was "mooted in a couple of meetings", but it is "beyond early days".

The last series was shown in 2014 when it was won by Ray Quinn.

Lampard, who hosted the show from 2012, has said she is keen to see it return to TV screens, saying on ITV's Lorraine: "I still get so many tweets about it. It's such a brilliant show. I think it should come back."

Hayley Tamaddon and Dan Whiston produced an "Oscar-winning performance" to get a perfect score in ITV's Dancing On Ice

A spokesman for ITV declined to comment.