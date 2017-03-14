Daleks to return alongside new enemies in latest series of Doctor Who

Emoji monsters, a giant sea creature and old enemies like Daleks and the Cybermen are among the hazards Doctor Who has in store in the new series of the hit show.

The BBC has unveiled a trailer for the 10th series of the relaunched sci-fi hit, revealing that the Time Lord (Peter Capaldi) will face foes old and new and will travel to places such as Mars, Egypt and 1814.

Matt Lucas returns as Nardole in the brief glimpse at the Doctor's latest adventures.

The trailer gives fans a good look at Pearl Mackie, as the new companion Bill Potts, taking over the sidekick role from Jenna Coleman.

The 60-second advert triggered excitement on social media, where fans said they cannot wait for the series to start next month.

"I feel faint," said one person on Twitter.

"I'M SOOOOO HYPED LIKE SOOOO HYPED FOR THIS," gushed another.

The latest series will be the last starring Capaldi as the Time Lord.

It also marks the last time showrunner Steven Moffat will be at the helm.

Capaldi will play the lead role throughout the 10th season, and will make his final appearance as the Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special.

:: Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Saturday April 15, with the first episode of series 10, The Pilot.