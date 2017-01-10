37 Post Office closures planned across the UK

Lancashire has been spared in the latest round of post office closures after a brutal national cull was announced today.
The Post Office is to close and franchise a further 37 of its flagship Crown offices, with the loss of 300 staff, and cut 127 financial specialist roles, workers have been told.
The Communication Workers Union said on top of the 62 branches announced for closure and franchise in 2016, the job cuts brings more "misery" to Post Office workers and the customers they serve.
General secretary Dave Ward said: "The latest round of closures is further evidence that the Post Office is in crisis and that the board of the company, backed by the Government, is simply pursuing a strategy of slash and burn.
"Today's announcement comes less than three weeks after the closure of a major government consultation on the future of the Post Office and sticks two fingers up to everyone who took part in this.
"75,000 postcards were returned to the Government signed by members of the public calling for an end to the closure and franchise programme - the Post Office and the Government have completely ignored their views."
The union has staged strikes in protest at the closure of Crown Post Offices - the larger branches usually sited on high streets.
A colourful protest was held outside the Business Department before Christmas when sackfulls of post cards from members of the public were delivered supporting the union's campaign.
Mr Ward added: "While the Government spent yesterday talking about building a shared society, today's announcement pressing on with the destruction of yet another public service shows we are reaching the point where we will have little left to share.
"The CWU will not accept this and we will be stepping up our political and industrial campaign to fight for the future of the Post Office."
Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said: "The arrogance of the Post Office and Government is stunning. The Post Office network has been reduced by more than 50% over the past 30 years and continues to be run down. It requires a proper business plan for growth and investment which is being ignored.
"Its IT platform is being held together with sticky tape and it continues to outsource and close its outlets, yet they dress it up as a success and honour its directors.
"A con is a con regardless of how it's dressed up and the British public and our members are being conned on a grand scale into believing that a Post Office without modern new products and services, and the right investment can survive.
"Shame on them and have no doubt our loyal members who have served the British public most of their working lives have every right to protest and we will continue to support and lead them."
The Post Office has announced plans to seek "partners" for the following 37 branches:
Abbey Wood, 90 Abbey Wood Road SE2 9NN
Billingham Crown Buildings TS23 2LR
Bishops Stortford, 102 South Street CM23 3AA
Bootle, The New Strand L20 4ED
Brandon, 26 Brandon Arcade ML1 1BA
Camborne, 15 Chapel Street TR14 8EQ
Church Road, 114 Church Road NW10 9PL
Collier Row, 46-48 Collier Row Road RM5 3PB
Consett, Victoria Road DH8 5AA
Diss, 7 Market Place IP22 4AA
Dundee, 4 Meadowside DD1 1AA
Falkirk, 1 Garrison Place FK1 1AA
Harlesden, 2 Wendover Road NW10 4RU
Harringay, 509 Green Lanes N4 1AW
Hecla Avenue, Hecla Avenue G15 8LZ
Hoddesdon, 72 High Street EN11 8HB
Hornchurch, 127-129 High Street RM11 1UB
Lancing, 40 North Road BN15 9AA
Leigh-on-Sea, 24- 28 Rectory Grove SS9 2HG
Leyton, 553 Lea Bridge Road E10 7EG
Morningside, 265 Morningside Road EH10 4RD
New Cross Gate, 199/205 New Cross Road SE14 5DH
New Street, 102-104 New Street HD1 2UD
Ossett Towngate, WF5 9AA
Petersfield, 29 The Square GU32 3HG
Pontefract, 20 Ropergate WF8 1LU
Pudsey, 37 Church Lane LS28 7LB
Redruth, 61 Fore Street TR15 2AA
Rotherham, 3-5 Bridgegate S60 1PJ
Shoreham-by-Sea, 15 Brunswick Road BN43 5XN
South Kensington Station, 41 Old Brompton Road SW7 3JG
South Woodford, 139 George Lane E18 1AL
Stamford Hill, 250-252 Stamford Hill N16 6TW
Stoke Newington, 138 Stoke Newington High Street N16 7JN
Thetford, 1 Market Place IP24 2AA
Ulverston County Square LA12 7AA
Walthamstow Central, 206 High Street E17 7JH