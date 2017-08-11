17-month-old boy killed at Manchester hotel in 'heartbreaking incident'

Police are treating the death of a 17-month-old boy in a hotel car park as a "truly tragic accident".

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving the youngster and a Toyota Rav4 vehicle outside the Ibis Hotel in Trafford Road, Salford, at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Armed officers arrived at the hotel as they were closest to the scene when the alarm was raised, but police confirmed it was not a firearms incident.

Sergeant Brian Orr, of Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) said: "This was a heartbreaking incident involving a young boy which has understandably left his family distraught and the thoughts of everyone in the SCIU are with them at this terrible time.

"At the moment this appears to have been a truly tragic accident and not a suspicious incident, however we have launched an investigation to establish a full understanding of exactly what happened.

"I would ask anybody who witnessed the collision to please contact police."

Anybody with information should contact the SCIU on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.