1 in 4 Brits set to take a break from social media for Lent

Social Brits are going cold turkey and turning their backs on tweets, posts and likes for Lent, according to new research.

Research carried out by gadgets and technology etailer, LaptopsDirect.co.uk, has revealed 1 in 4 of those celebrating Lent will take a break from their social media accounts during the religious holiday, that most associate with fasting and abstaining from certain things.

The data found that 46% of UK adults will take part and give up something for Lent.

Of those who intend give up social media, 31% said they will deactivate their accounts completely in a bid to avoid reconciling with the platforms.

When asked why, 1 in 3 Brits said overuse was the number one reason for giving up their chosen thing for Lent, followed by wanting to be more sociable which gained 22% of the votes.

Of those planning to abstain from something for Lent, 19% said they would give up alcohol, 16% said they would refrain from smoking and 14% said they would ditch chocolate.

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at LaptopsDirect.co.uk, said: “It’s fascinating to see how Britons are opting to give up social media during Lent, over anything else. Traditionally, the religious occasion prompts people to give up something that is bad for them, but it now appears that Briton’s are instead looking to take a break from something they over indulge in.

“As the saying goes, everything in moderation, and it’s no different with social media. Social networking sites are of course great for so many things - from keeping in touch with friends to sharing live updates of our lives with our loved one, but as with anything, it is possible to go a little over the top with this. The chances are you’ll enjoy it more than ever having had a break.

“Our advice to those who are giving up social media for Lent would be to spend time visiting friends and family so as to not lose touch, and of course, don’t feel too bad when it’s time to go back online.”

Laptops Direct is the UK’s largest online laptop specialist, selling a wide range of new and refurbished laptops from leading brands, as well as a wide range of other lifestyle gadgets, including wildlife cameras.