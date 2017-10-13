Nuclear industry’s latest young intake in Heysham

Heysham power stations’ latest recruits have joined the company to start their apprenticeship in the nuclear industry.

The 10 new recruits for Heysham, Joe Hiley, Kieran O’Sullivan, Alex Mackay-Fowler, Matthew Cole, Joe Shaw, Jack Bradfield, Thalie Yuill, Lydia Maun, Maia Lomax and Sam Holden were appointed after an exhaustive recruitment process.

The group started their careers with EDF Energy with a team-building week in the Lake District where they met other apprentices from power stations across the UK. The apprentices took part in a series of challenges which culminated in climbing Helvellyn.

John Munro, station director at Heysham 2, said: “It is a fantastic time to be joining the nuclear industry, and they will have a very bright future with us here.”