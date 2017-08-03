Not just a cheque – an M&S cheque for £8k

Employees and customers at M&S Lancaster raised an impressive £8,000 for local cancer charity CancerCare.

The money was raised through a variety of fundraising activities which included a skydive, a sponsored

Cross Bay walk and several bag packs in store which were carried out by CancerCare volunteers throughout the year.

CancerCare specialise in providing supportive care to cancer patients, their carers and families and those ereaved across North Lancashire, South Lakeland and the Furness pennisular, with two dedicated centres in Lancaster & Kendal. Penny Swann, a CancerCare fundraiser, said: “We have been delighted to work with M&S Lancaster this year. The staff have supported us in such a wide variety of ways throughout the year.

“The total raised is an will help us to support so many families affected by cancer.”#