Woman who dumped her baby in hospital bin to be allowed home

A judge who handed out a lenient sentence to a young mum after she dumped her new-born son in a hospital bin, has now shown her further mercy.

And this will mean that 27-year-old Orsolya-Anamaria Balogh will now be able to return to her homeland of Romania and rebuild her relationship with her son.

When she was sentenced three months ago a judge accepted that at the time of the offence the balance of her mind had been disturbed by the affect of giving birth and he imposed a 12 month community order with conditions.

A court heard today (Monday) that she has made such good progress and shown “exemplary behaviour” while in a bail hostel in Leeds that the probation service had asked for the order to be revoked.

Their application was supported by prosecuting counsel Richard Pratt QC and agreeing to revoke the order Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, said he was doing so ‘in the interests of justice”

“It is the view of all concerned that you have complied fully and enthusiastically with my order and that you no longer require the support of the probation service.”

When she was sentenced in February, after admitting attempted infanticide, Liverpool Crown Court heard she went to Wigan Hospital accident and emergency department on July 5 last year.

She was complaining of vomiting and stomach and abdominal pain but denied being pregnant. She was asked to remain in the waiting area to be seen but shortly after 8.30pm she went into a toilet cubicle and left just after 10pm.

While in there she had given birth, cut the umbilical cord and forced a number of tissues into the baby’s mouth so as to block his air way and then placed him in a black plastic bin liner within the bin in the cubicle.

About 11.40pm the infant was found by cleaning staff and medics believed that if he had not been found when he was he would have died. Fortunately he is now a thriving child.

Psychiatrists agreed that Balogh, formerly of Platt Bridge, Wigan, had been suffering from a disassociative disorder and was in denial about being pregnant.

Judge Flewitt said today that Balogh, who spent the equivalent of 12 months imprisonment while on remand, had served longer behind bars than she would have if she had actually committed infanticide.

“I am told that your son and his father have now returned to Romania and it is your wish to join them. It is something you cannot do while this order remains in force.

“You were enjoying contact with your son until he went to Romania and there are in place plans to allow that contact to resume when you are free to leave the UK,” said Judge Flewitt.

He told Balogh, who wiped away tears: “I hope you will continue to rebuild your relationship with your son.”