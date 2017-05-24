Wiganers flock to get tattoos for Manchester victims

Wiganers have turned out in force to show support for the victims of the Manchester attack by getting inked at a town centre studio.

Long queues formed on Wednesday at Alchemy Tattoo Studio on Wallgate for the special bee designs in memory of the 22 victims of terrorism at Manchester Arena.

The idea has attracted backing from the Wigan Warriors, with the studio posting a video on Facebook of rugby league star Sam Tomkins getting the symbol.

His team-mate Oliver Gildart posted a picture of his bee tattoo on Twitter.

The studio has announced it is doing the designs for £22, £1 for each person who lost their lives, although people could donate more if they wished.

All proceeds are going to an appeal supporting the victims of the incident and their families. Hundreds of pounds had already been raised by Wednesday lunchtime.

The tattooists will also be supporting the victims on Thursday. For more information visit www.facebook.com/AlchemyTattooStudio/