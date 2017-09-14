St Catherine’s Morecambe Bay Walk cancelled for supporters’ safety

St Catherine’s Hospice has cancelled this weekend’s Morecambe Bay Walk fundraiser due to unsafe sand conditions caused by the recent bad weather.

More than 250 supporters were due to take to the sands on Saturday for the sponsored eight-mile walk, raising funds for the Lostock Hall hospice which offers specialist palliative and end-of- life care to local people living with conditions such as cancer and motor neurone disease.

The charity’s director of community and income, Lorraine Charlesworth, said: “It is with regret that we have to cancel this weekend’s Morecambe Bay Walk, but the safety of our supporters is our main priority.

“Morecambe Bay is notorious for its quicksand, which is why we always enlist the expertise of the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Cedric Robinson MBE, to lead the route. He has confirmed today that due to heavy rain earlier this week, it is simply not safe to go ahead with the event, as the sands are full of water and the rivers are flowing too high to cross.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has signed up this year – we have been delighted with the amazing support we’ve received, and are incredibly disappointed at having to cancel.

“We trust people will understand that this decision is unavoidable, and we will reschedule the Morecambe Bay Walk for some time in 2018. We’ll keep our supporters updated about that when we have more details.”