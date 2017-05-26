Police release list of terror suspects in custody

Police have released a list of suspects they have arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing with eight out of the 10 arrested still in custody.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested in Wigan on Wednesday after armed police pounced on Upper Dicconson Street is one of the men that remains in custody.

Handout photo courtesy of Paul Redrobe of police as they cordon off an area, which stretched on to Wigan Lane, near the Wigan Royal Infirmary

The full list is:

1: 23/05/17: 24-year-old man arrested in Whalley Range on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

2: 24/05/17: 24-year-old man arrested in Fallowfield on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

3: 24/05/17: 21-year-old man arrested in Fallowfield on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

4: 24/05/17: 18-year-old man arrested in Fallowfield on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

5: 24/05/17: 33-year-old man arrested in Wigan on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

6: 24/05/17: 22-year-old man arrested in Nuneaton on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

7: 24/05/17: 34-year-old woman arrested in Blackley on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Released without charge.

8: 25/05/17: 38-year-old man arrested in Blackley on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.

9: 25/05/17: 16-year-old boy arrested in Withington on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Released without charge.

10: 30-year-old man arrested in Moss Side on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. Remains in custody.