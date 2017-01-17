Search
NORTH WEST ROADWORKS: 23-29 January 2017

Here are all planned roadworks across the region from Monday January, 23 to Sunday January, 29 2017.
Hunted is returning to our screens

Lancashire ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s new Hunted series

Channel 4 is looking for people from the Lancashire area to participate in its new Hunted series.
Callum Evans with his family at Wythenshawe Hospital

‘I owe my life to the air ambulance’ says teen crash victim

A brave teenager raised an eye-watering sum for North West Air Ambulance after they helped save his life following an horrific road accident.

The Bay Gateway was the scene of yesterday's fire

Link road closed for two hours after lorry fire

A major new road into Morecambe was closed for two hours yesterday after a lorry caught fire, say fire services.
Adrian Berry

Tributes paid after death of man whose rare medical condition ‘turned him to stone’

A brave and popular man with a rare medical condition that “turned him to stone” has died at the age of 40.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Murder investigation launched after baby death

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives following the death of a baby in Lancashire.
Megan Cross has gone missing from her home

MISSING: Girl, 15, missing from home

A 15-year-old girl with links to Blackpool and Morecambe has gone missing from her home in Chorley, say police.
Liverpool Crown Court

‘Paedophile hunter’ was a child abuser himself

A “devious, sinister man” who claimed to be a paedophile hunter was actually a child abuser, a court heard.

Photo issued by the University of Brighton of a beach in Gambia as Thomas Cook is implementing contingency plans to return nearly 1,000 UK customers from the west African country following a change in Foreign Office advice due to political unrest.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Thousands of Britons flown home from The Gambia amid safety fears

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are set to be flown home from The Gambia due to growing political unrest.
Pool Street, Wigan, as some residents woke up to flood water in their homes

Pensioner homes flood thought to be sabotage

Elderly residents were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night when they woke to find they were flooded.

The blast in Blackley devastated both properties and left neighbouring homes damaged.

Police arrest man after Manchester house explosion

A man recovering in hospital after a blast destroyed two houses has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion, police said.

Police were called to the property shortly before 3pm on January 16 to reports of the death of a baby in Burnley

Man arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby in Lancashire

A man has been arrested after police discovered the body of a newborn baby at an address in Lancashire.

Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, has not been seen since October 2015.

Police searching for missing woman launch murder investigation

Police at the scene

Man arrested after 12-hour stand-off with police

Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a flat - more than 12 hours after they were called.

A yellow 'be aware' warning has been issued for ice

Yellow warning of ice issued for North West

A yellow 'Be aware' ice warning has been issued for the North West of England.

Students are being urged to get vaccinated before they return to university

NW students urged to get Meningitis vaccine after surge in cases

A leading health body is urging unvaccinated first year students to get immunised against meningitis and septicemia after a recent surge in cases of the deadly diseases.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

‘Here I am boys, come and get me’ man shouted to police before fracas

A policeman hit a man with a baton several times as he tried to stop him assaulting him, a court heard.

The warning advises those affected to 'be aware

Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and wind across Lancashire

It's about to get very chilly and the Met Office has just confirmed it by issuing a yellow weather warning for the north-west of England today (9 January).
Police were called out after a teenage boy collapsed and died.

Tributes for popular teenage boy after his shock death

Police were called out after a teenage boy collapsed and died Saturday afternoon in Read.

Information can be passed on by calling 101

Police appeal over hammer attack on a horse

A horse had to be put down after it was beaten with hammer in a field.

