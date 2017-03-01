Man rescued after getting wedged in railings

Firefighters came to the rescue of a man trapped in metal railings in an unusual position.

The man, who had been drinking, was stuck in railings in a kneeling position on Borsdane Avenue in Hindley.

The waist-high metal railings were next to the road, near Hindley Community Pool.

Crews from nearby Hindley fire station were called at 10pm on Tuesday to help him.

Firefighter Steven Hull said: “He had a high-vis vest on like a builder and he looked like he was on the floor fixing it.

“But somehow he had got his knee trapped in a knelt-down position like he was praying. He was well and truly wedged in.

“We got the spreading equipment that we use for road traffic collisions to spread it open.

“He got out and had a cigarette.”

The man, who was around 45 years old and lived nearby, suffered grazing but was not seriously hurt.