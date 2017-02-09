Fate of petting zoo donkeys secured

A north west petting zoo’s donkeys will now be returned to their owners after they faced being put down unless a new home could found for them.

Council chiefs confirmed yesterday that unless they could be re-homed the donkeys could be put down.

But after the animals’ fate was revealed, accompanied by a flurry of social media fury, council officers moved quickly to secure them a new home.

The decision to shut pets’ corner at Sherdley park was made this week by council officers under delegated powers after the council were tasked with making huge savings by central government.

Officials have already begun the process of finding new homes for the inhabitants of the petting zoo.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “With the council needing to find £2.23m in savings from its environmental service budget during 2017/18, a decision has been made to close Pet’s Corner in Sherdley Park.

“All the animals are now in the process of being re-homed.

“For the welfare of the two donkeys there, they are being collected by their owners to be transported to a holding farm where they will be cared for by members of a donkey sanctuary team.”

Earlier, a town hall spokesman said that unless a new home can be found for pets’ corner’s donkeys they may have to be put down.

St Helens Council do not own the donkeys.

They belong to a sanctuary in Devon but their age means they can not be safety returned.