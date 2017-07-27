Explosion from van fire rocks residential street

Firefighters tackled a van blaze this morning on a sleepy Wigan street.
Crews from Farnworth attended the fire, which had started in a Transit van outside a house on Chisacre Drive in Appley Bridge at around 7am.
Resident, Sammi Fairclough, reported hearing two large bangs as the tyres exploded from the heat.
She said: "I just saw loads of smoke and looked out near the back. I had to run outside and see what was going on and ring the fire brigade. All the front has melted."
Standby crews doused the flames, as Wigan's team attended a fire in Blackrod.
Crew commander, Martin Collinge, of Farnworth, said: "We have spoken with the driver, we do not know how the fire started and are now investigating. No one was injured in the fire."
