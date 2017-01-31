Elderly couple found dead in home after fire

An elderly couple have been found dead in their home in Chorley following a fire, say police.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Davenport Way amid reports that people were "still inside the property."

Four firefighters equipped with hose-reels and breathing apparatus went into the property at around 8.45am on Tuesday, 31 January.

They then discovered the deceased couple inside the house, say fire services.

A joint investigation has been launched by the Police and the Fire Services and a post-mortem examination will take place to try to establish the exact cause of death, say police.

Richard Edney, spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to a house fire at 8.45am this morning. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reels and ventilation units to enter the property and extinguish the fire.

"They unfortunately found an elderly couple deceased inside.

"We are keeping an open mind regarding the cause of the fire."