Ed Sheeran announces UK and Ireland tour dates...and he's coming to the North West!

Hot on the heals of his double single release earlier this month Ed Sheeran has announced his UK and Ireland tour dates.

Here is the full list of dates...

April 2017

Wed 12 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Thu 13 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Sun 16 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Mon 17 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 19 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thu 20 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena

Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena

Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 2017:

Mon 1 UK London The O2

Tue 2 UK London The O2

Tickets for the UK and Ireland dates go on sale at 10am Thursday Feb 2, 2017 from Ed Sheeran’s website.