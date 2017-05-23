Boohoo makes £100,000 donation to victim fund

Clothing brand, Boohoo, has made a £100,000 donation to support the families of those killed and injured in the bombing of Manchester Arena.

"Boohoo was born and bred in the Northern Quarter of Manchester and when we heard what happened we were really touched by it and wanted to show our support," said Senior Communications Officer Androulla Sergiou. "We spoke to the Manchester Evening News this morning and decided to make a donation towards their victims' fund."

The money will go towards the £250,000 target which will support the families of the 22 killed and the 59 people injured in the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert last night.

The company also payed their respects my holding a minute's silence at 11am today while staff members offered to give blood to those injured in the attack. Boohoo's social channels will also remain silent for 24 hours.