Bishop's condolences to Manchester terror victims

The Bishop of Burnley has spoken of his shock at the Manchester terror attack describing it as "barbaric beyond words".

The Rt Rev. Philip North joined local Church of England colleagues the Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn, and the Rt Rev. Geoff Pearson, Bishop of Lancaster, in issuing a joint statement:

"We are shocked and appalled by the news of the attack at the Manchester Arena. To target an event attended by so many children and young people is barbaric beyond words or belief.

“Our thoughts at this time are with all the victims and most especially those who are unsure about the whereabouts or safety of their loved ones.

"Many of the churches of Lancashire are about to enter a time of prayer for our nation under the title, 'Thy Kingdom Come’.

“We therefore commit ourselves to deep and heartfelt prayer for all caught up in this terrible incident.

"We will not only pray that the Kingdom values of justice, love and peace might transform the hearts of all who would sow hatred and fear but will also commit ourselves afresh to action to building a world that reflects those values.

“People from parishes across Lancashire will be coming to Blackburn Cathedral tomorrow evening, May 24th, at 7-30pm for our ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ beacon launch event.

“We will now make time during this service to offer prayers for the victims of the Manchester attack and anyone who wishes to join us as we offer these prayers is welcome to do so.”

