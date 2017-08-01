Actress Kym's Twitter shock

Kym Marsh has criticised internet trolls for setting up a fake Twitter account in the name of her six-year-old daughter.

The Coronation Street actress also said that the page on the social networking site was using pictures of her youngest child Polly.

The account fused Polly’s first name with the second name of Marsh’s Coronation Street character, Michelle Connor.

Marsh said: “The fake account of my 6!!!! Year old @pollyconnor4 has BLOCKED me!!! You are using photos of my little girl you strange strange person.”

In a second tweet, she said that “something needs to be done” about fake accounts.

She added: “Why would ANYONE make a fake account of a 6 year old??? Weird.”

The Twitter account is protected and has 37 followers.

Marsh, 41, has previously spoken out about the dangers of identity being stolen online, and earlier this year revealed a man had been duped into thinking he was dating her for 10 years when her name and image was used in a catfishing scam.

She also said her eldest daughter Emilie had been used as bait online with more than a dozen fake profiles set up in her name on various social media sites.

Kym recently turned 40 and her eldest son, David, had his 21st birthday, and celebrated in style with a lavish bash with her family and celebrity pals, including her soap cast mates.

She said: “I’ve just accepted I’m old now. Going from my twenties to my thirties seemed worse for me.

“I’m in a good place now as I’ve been in Corrie for 10 years, but back then I’d just joined and I wondered where my career was heading.

“Also, I was married to Jack Ryder when I was 30 and we split when I was 32, so it was a time of change, whereas now I feel settled.

“I have three children and my little angel, Archie, who looks over us all. I’ve finished having kids now, so I feel I’ve got a really good idea of what my life looks like for the foreseeable future and that’s comforting.

“I’m happy with work and I’m happy with my personal life too.”