North Lancs Soul Festival to return to Morecambe

The North Lancs Soul Festival will return to its spiritual home in Morecambe for the eleventh time.

Smokey O’Connor’s in Morecambe will play host to the festival which returns to the resort on Friday May 19 from 2pm until late, Saturday May 20 and Sunday from noon until late.

The soul music event has recently agreed a sponsorship arrangement with Boogie Bunker Radio.

The UK based radio station broadcasts around the world via the internet and station owner James ‘JJ’ Williams is a fan of the festival.

He said: “I visited last year and was so impressed by not only the organisation but the commitment of the DJs who give their time voluntarily.”

Dubbed ‘The Temple Of Soul’ Smokey O’Connors is a triple-decker venue and will welcome soul music fans from across the country.

On the bill will be the North Lancs DJ collective, a group of radio and club DJs who will be spinning tunes from right across the whole spectrum of soul music.

“It is our intention to broadcast live from the festival so that people unable to attend can still catch and enjoy the essence of this amazing event,” said festival spokesman Jason Mills.

On Saturday, Boogie Bunker Radio will be bringing a team and giving listeners a taste of what the station is about.

The festival features three separate themed rooms, with a range of music genres, and 42 different DJs will play for 97 hours. Admission is by pre-purchased wristbands only. Admission £20 at www.northlancssoulfestival.co.uk.