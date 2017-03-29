North Lancs: Marsh beaten by Arnside

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, Arnside picked up all three points in a good game against a much weakened Marsh United team.

Jimmy Hunt, making his first appearance for Marsh in years, didn’t disappoint, scoring a cracking goal to keep his side in the game.

However, Arsnide claimed the three points thanks to goals from James Kirkham (2) and Adam Richardson.

Matthew McGowan scored Marsh’s other goal, but it wasn’t enough as they went down 3-2.

Carnforth Rangers got back to winning ways, beating Galgate 2-1 with youngsters Hadyn Holmes and Jordan Darby both finding the net.

Galgate couldn’t get their free-flowing football going but did manage one goal, scored by Shaun Taylor.

The match of the day was between the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier Division as Caton United entertained Cartmel and District.

The first real chance fell to Caton in the 15th minute when Adam Garnett rolled the ball back to the on-rushing Christian Sawacki, whose first-time shot from 30 yards curled into the top corner giving ‘keeper Andrew Kendal no chance.

Five minutes later Cartmel were awarded a free-kick on the left wing and near the touchline and after it was only partially cleared the ball fell to Glen Sergeant whose pass found Adam Harding some 20 yards out and his first-time shot rolled along the ground and into the net to equalise.

In the 22nd minute the Caton keeper made a fantastic save to keep a goal-bound shot from Harding out at the expense of a corner and from the corner he made another great save, getting injured in the process.

In the 32nd minute Caton should have retaken the lead when Adam Garnett broke into the penalty area but his shot was brilliantly saved by Kendal.

Cartmel then got on top and in the 40th minute a Cameron Young snap shot hit an upright with the ‘keeper stranded.

Three minutes later Sergeant hit the Caton bar from a freekick with the Caton keeper beaten, and in the last minute of the half Sam Lister almost scored on the break but his shot flew just wide.

The Cartmel side started the second half much brighter and within two minutes of the restart took the lead when a long ball out of defence went over the last defender.

This brought the keeper out but his injury caused him to be too slow to reach the ball, allowing Young to get to the ball first and slide it across to Airey unmarked at the far post to score and make it 2-1.

In the 58th minute Cartmel had a great chance to win the game when they were awarded a penalty but Glen Sergeant missed the spot kick, his shot going high and well wide of the target.

Caton eventually drew level following a free-kick some 30 yards from goal, Sam Lister scoring to make it 2-2.

In the 85th minute a fine goal-bound shot from Caton’s Garnett was excellently saved by Kendal but the ball did not fall kindly to Lister and he miss-kicked as he stretched for the ball.

Highgrove and Trimpell drew 3-3 in a game that was played at a fast tempo.

Highgrove ‘s goals were scored by Arpan Barpaula, Jamie Lothian and Joe Martin, while Andrew Wade, Andrew Forbes and Jamie McMeekin netted for Trimpell.

*There were goals aplenty in the West Lancashire Premier Division.

Slyne-with-Hest came from two goals down to run out 3-2 winners against Whitehaven at Bottomdale Road. Matty Bell scored twice in the final 10 minutes after Stefan Dixon had reduced the arrears on the hour mark.

Near neighbours Garstang staged a similar comeback with Jonny Hothersall scoring the final minute of the 90 and Rick Coar in stoppage time to seal at 3-3 draw at Southport Hesketh.