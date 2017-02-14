North Lancs: Leaders Ingleton make hard work in win over Marsh

The race for the title is hotting up in the Premier Division of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League.

Leaders Ingleton had to work hard against an improving Marsh United side in the early stages but ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Aaron Woodhouse scored two brilliantly taken goals but the pick of Ingleton’s three was a stunner from veteran Alex Hartley.

This 3-0 win leaves Ingleton four points clear of second placed Caton United who have three games in hand.

Caton’s defence has been solid all season and that continued as they were 2-0 winners over Highgrove .

Both of Caton’s goals were scored by the impressive Adam Garnett, who finished off two excellent moves from the home side.

College AFC’s early form has deserted them and it looks as though they are in freefall towards the relegation zone.

Against Galgate they were definitely second best and conceded three goals without much resistance.

Galgate, who blow hot and cold, had the better of the game and fully deserved to win with goals from Chris Gardner, full back Jamie Fairclough, who scored the goal of the game, and an own goal sealing a 3-0 win as Galgate stay fourth. Trimpell and Bare Rangers just edged out the improving Carnforth Rangers 3-2 in a game full of good football and hard work.

Aidan Dunphy scored twice for Trimpell and Aaron Jones twice for Carnforth but a late goal by Dave Holt won the game for Trimpell.

In Division One, Morecambe Royals and Caton United Reserves met for the first time this season and it promised to be a good game with the Royals currently in second pressing hard for promotion and Caton in fifth position.

Both teams tested each other in the early stages with the contest being quite even until the 20th minute when the Royals conceded a needless free kick some 40 yards out.

Caton took it quickly and Devon Hill struck a tremendous shot that hit the top of the net past a helpless Royals keeper to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Then, after 30 minutes, Royals rather luckily equalised when a clearance from the Caton keeper was charged down by Josh Rigby who followed the ball in and forced it into the net to make it 1-1.

Caton took the lead again after a tremendous run took Hill round the Royals defence and a pinpoint cross allowed Joseph Wareing to pick his spot to make it 2-1.

Five minutes later Caton made it 3-1 when a clearance from the Royals keeper was headed back towards goal and a mix-up resulted in Wareing scoring his second.

Caton finished the game off with a header from Tom Bennett, who made up for a glaring miss a few minutes earlier, as they put a big dent in the Royals’ promotion hopes.