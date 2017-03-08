North Lancs Football: College made to pay for missed chances

In the Premier Division of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League, College AFC were beaten 3-2 at home to fourth-placed Trimpell and Bare Rangers.

At the start of play College were just three points clear of the relegation zone having played four more games than the bottom team.

They had enough chances to have won the game comfortably but two goals from Hakan Oktem and Gary Larne were not enough as strikes from Steve Backhouse, Jamie McMeekin and Aidan Dunphy secured the points for Trimpell.

In Division One, TIC Dynamos of Overton/Middleton moved up to fourth in the table after overcoming a spirited Millhead side who on the day felt that they should have taken at least a point as their plight gets worse.

Millhead were the better side for long periods but they couldn’t keep the Dynamos out – goals by Josh Airey, veteran Andy Thirlwell and Spencer Hill secured the TIC team all three points.

Millhead never stopped working and their goals came from veteran Matthew Sprules and Carl Marsden.

This defeat leaves Millhead in the relegation zone and four points from safety as well as playing one game more than Heysham.

In Division Two, the match of the day was between Trimpell and Bare Rangers Reserves and hot favourites for promotion Burton Thistle.

The difference between the two teams on the day was the Plevey brothers, who ran the midfield and kept Trimpell at bay for long periods.

Graeme Cassidy gave Trimpell the lead in the first half but in the second period Burton started quickly, scoring twice thanks to Mark Plevey and Chris Plevey to take the three points. This win moves Burton to the top, one point clear of Trimpell.