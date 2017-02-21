North Lancs: Defeat leaves Lancaster Rovers deep in relegation fight

With Westgate Wanderers dropping out of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, it means only one team can now be relegated into Division One.

After Saturday’s games Lancaster Rovers look favourites to go down following their 3-0 defeat to Galgate.

The Rovers were suffering from inaction, having not played for a few weeks and they did have good possession but couldn’t find a way through the Galgate defence.

Galgate, on the other hand, scored three well-worked goals through Tom Eccles, Craig Cottam and Chris Gardner.

This win moves Galgate up to a heady fourth place and leaves the Rovers in dire straits next to bottom.

College AFC and Carnforth Rangers, two teams who are also in danger of going down, fought out a hard earned 2-2 draw in a game full of good attacking football and goal-mouth action.

Recent signing Ryan Worrall and goal-a-game Hakan Oktem scored the goals for College with leading scorer Damien Murphy and Joey Maccari scoring the goals for last season’s champions.

Arnside, after suffering a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Highgrove, are also in danger of relegation while Highgrove will probably escape after Dan Broadley (2), Liam Breslin and Jake Hope cancelled out Steven Pearson’s goal scored for Arnside.

Cartmel and District faced a tricky game when they travelled to play Mayfield United, the team who knocked them out of the cup.

In one of the best matches seen this season it was Cartmel who pulled off a great 3-0 win after wearing down a good Mayfield side who never gave up.

Strikes from the superb Glen Sergeant, Cameron Young and the goal of the game from long-serving Joel Drinkall saw Cartmel narrow the gap at the top to leaders Ingleton and second-placed Caton United who were both in cup action.

In Division One, the match of the day was played at Cartmel where the visitors were promotion chasing TIC Dynamos of Overton and Middleton.

Both teams were at full strength for a game the Dynamos had to win to have any chance of catching runaway leaders Cartmel Reserves.

The game was a brilliant advert for Division One football, from the first whistle to the last it was fast and full of good exciting football between arguably the two best teams in the division.

Cartmel had to work extra hard for their two-goal win with Connor Adams and John Lord finishing off excellent moves.

The Dynamos side, ably led by veteran Mark Wiggins, were never out of the game but just could not make the breakthrough due to some good defending and excellent goalkeeping by captain David Cowperthwaite.

The win for Cartmel opens up the gap at the top to eight points over Boys Club.

They have three games in hand and are 13 points ahead of the Dynamos, both having played 15 games so far this season.