North Lancs: Caton up to second in table after seeing off Rangers

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, Caton United moved into second place after overcoming Carnforth Rangers who were missing their leading scorer Damien Murphy.

After an even start Carnforth took the lead when Aaron Hoyle beat his marker to score, but with just five minutes of the first half remaining Caton drew level with a cracking header from Thomas Burns.

The second half remained at 1-1 until the 70 minute when Caton were awarded a penalty for handball and the spot kick was converted by Adam Garnett to put his side ahead.

The killer goal came in the last 10 minutes when Carnforth conceded a free-kick 30 yards from goal, It was taken by Mambwe Chilfurya and flew like a rocket into the net, giving the ‘keeper no chance.

A titanic game was played at Galgate where College AFC were the visitors and in desperate need of points to avoid relegation.

There was nothing between the two teams with both sides throwing caution to the wind as they went all out looking for goals and it was Galgate who came out on top in this seven-goal thriller thanks to goals from Shaun Taylor (2), Chris Gardner and Steven Wood.

College were always in with a chance right up to the final whistle with goals from Hakan Oktem, Carl Manning and Ryan Pearson.

Marsh United all but guaranteed their survival in the Premier Division after beating Arnside 4-1 with Jordan Sparks (2) and Anthony McCluskey (2) the scorers of their goals.

James Kirkham managed to pull one goal back for Arnside, who are only three points from a relegation place.

In Division One, Boys’ Club narrowed the gap at the top after an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Carnforth Rangers Reserves.

Carnforth had no answer to the skill and pace of the promotion hopefuls and James Davies proved to be unplayable as he netted five good goals and could have had more.

Bentham, without a win all season, entertained fellow strugglers Millhead and were once again beaten.

Millhead’s winning goal was an own goal by Kieron Doyle as the ball slipped out of his hands and into the net.