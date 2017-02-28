Nominate your heroes of Morecambe as Sunshine Awards return

Our Sunshine Awards are coming back for the eighth consecutive year.

And once again we would like you to help us honour the people of Morecambe.

Sue Byers, then-manager of the Arndale Morecambe Bay, presents the Sunshine Business Award 2016 to Rob and Debbie Ellershaw of The Exchange pub. PIC BY ROB LOCK 13-5-2016

This is your chance to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back.

The Sunshine Awards will be presented at a black tie gala night at the Midland Hotel on Friday, May 12. But first, we need you to help us decide the winners in seven categories.

UNSUNG HERO – sponsored by Specsavers

The Sunshine Unsung Hero award will be awarded to an individual who deserves recognition for their work in the Morecambe community. He or she could be a charity or community worker, a teacher, a group leader or anyone who sums up the term ‘unsung hero’.

COMMUNITY GROUP – sponsored by by Cumberland Building Society

The Sunshine Community award will be awarded to a community group. This could be an organisation, charity or similar. The winning group will have made a positive difference to the community of Morecambe.

ENTERTAINMENT – sponsored by Opus North

The Sunshine Entertainment award will be given to an individual or group who has produced sterling work in the field of Morecambe entertainment, whether it’s in music, dance, performance arts, theatre, TV or comedy. The winner could be a performer, a teacher, an arts worker or anyone involved in entertainment who is connected to Morecambe, a town with a great tradition in the field.

SPORT – sponsored by X Force 3-1- 5 Health Club

The Sunshine Sport award will be given to an individual or a team who have excelled in the sporting arena. This could be a Morecambe sportsperson of any age, or a manager, trainer or coach, or a team.

BUSINESS – sponsored by Arndale Morecambe Bay

The Sunshine Business Award will be given to a Morecambe business who has either excelled in the past year, contributed greatly to the local economy or been a mainstay of the town for many years.

YOUNG ACHIEVER – sponsored by Plaza Blinds

This award will go to a young person (aged 18 or under) in any field who has had an outstanding impact during the year.

HEALTH HERO – sponsored by Holywell Care Group

This award will recognise an individual for excellence in healthcare, in the public, private or voluntary sector.

You can nominate for the Sunshine Awards in the following ways.

By email: Send the name of your nominee and a reason why they have been nominated to greg.lambert@jpress.co.uk

By social media: Message us the name of your nominee and a reason why they have been nominated at our Facebook page www.facebook.com/thevisitornewspaper or our twitter @the_visitor

By letter: Write to us with your nominee and reason at Sunshine Awards, The Visitor, 41 Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe, LA3 3PA.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, March 24. A shortlist will then be drawn up in each category and a public vote will open. We are delighted that Wright and Lord solicitors of Morecambe will once again sponsor the Sunshine Ball and our main honour, the Ambassador Award.

The recipient this year, chosen by The Visitor editorial team, is Morecambe Football Club manager Jim Bentley.

Tickets are now on sale for the ball and cost £49. The Sunshine Awards and Gala Dinner includes a three-course meal, drinks reception sponsored by The Carpetman and live music, and starts at 7pm.

To book please call 01253 361844.