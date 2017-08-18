Nigel Farage Lancaster appearance cancelled

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage was due to make an appearance at the Lancaster Grand Theatre in October.

‘An entertaining evening with Nigel Farage’ was scheduled at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on October 29 at 7.30pm, tickets were due to cost £23.

The event sparked controversy as many took to social media speaking out against the event.

One person said on Facebook: “I can’t help but feel that it will incite hate.”

A petition, which attracted 216 signatures, was set up Jason Robinson on change.org to stop Nigel Farage’s performance in the city.

It read: “Anger fuels anger and I am very concerned why the former UKIP leader has decided to make an appearance in our city, whose district was the most pro-remain during the Brexit vote in the county.

“I believe this man deserves no attention whatsoever in Lancaster, whether it is positive or negative as he is a controversial figure and I feel he would bring further controversy to the area if this performance went ahead.

“Therefore this petition is for the purpose of cancelling Nigel Farage’s appearance at the Lancaster Grand Theatre is it is too soon since he was an advocate for the Brexit vote, and his presence could truly bring a disturbance to our beloved city.”

We contacted the Lancaster Grand Theatre and a spokesman said the event had been cancelled.