Newby and Cope retire car after leading Heroes Rally

Two local rally crew were competing on the Heroes Rally, organised by Pendle and Dist Motor Club at Weeton Army Camp near Blackpool.

The club had designed 12 special stages around the Camp – much of the route lined with the, infamous in rallying circles, damage inflicting kerbs, requiring drivers to be neat and tidy.

Leading the 40-car entry away was Arron Newby (Carnforth) in the family’s TEG-Sport/Pirelli Subaru Impreza, sitting in the co-driver’s seat was John Cope – who usually drives on rallies, it was going to be a unique experience for John as he was in ‘his side’ of a car, but no steering wheel in front of him in the LHD car.

Bill Hignett (Morecambe) was using his Ford Sierra, seeded at number 32, with David Terry on the route notes.

Bill struggled throughout the rally with the lack of handling on his Sierra, however he persevered and managed to finish the rally.

A battle royal ensued from the start – the top few crews on the ragged edge around the narrow roads of the Army Camp.

Newby/Cope began to pull out a lead, extending it on SS2, however they suffered baulking from a slower crew during a later lap of one stage, almost dropping them into the clutches of the chasing pack, who were unaware the Pirelli/TEG-Sport Subaru was suffering brake issues, and complete loss of brakes at one point.

With two final stages remaining, the Newby/Cope Subaru returned to service where it was discovered the engine water temperature was indicating a possible problem.

The team decided to retire their car rather than risk possible expensive damage.

Action and incidents were a-plenty on this popular rally, crews constantly aware of those ‘killer kerbs’.

Results: 1 Mark Kelly/Andy Baker (Ford Escort Mk 2 Millington Diamond engine), 2 Simon Chapman/Neil Coleman (Proton Satria Millington, 3 Adrian Atkinson/Dave Riley (Mitsubishi Lancer 6).

