New Year aim for Carnforth swimming pool takeover bid

The survival of Carnforth swimming pool is moving ever closer.

A new community company looks set to take over the pool and keep it open.

The pool was threatened with closure but the new company ‘Carnforth Community Swimming Pool Limited’ is making good progress towards a planned take over on January 1 2018.

Carnforth pool originally looked set to shut due to council budget cuts.

Pool managers Lancaster City Council had decided to hand the centre back to its owners Lancashire County Council who had no plans to run it.

A deadline date for closure was originally given as September 30 but this was extended to December 31 to give the takeover bid more time.

A bid has now gone in to the county council for the pool to be transferred to the new company.

Carnforth Town Council has put aside £6,000 towards set-up costs.

“The company is aiming to complete the transfer as quickly as possibleto give confidence to its supporters in local schools and the wider community that they can make plans into 2018 and beyond,” said an update in October’s edition of Carnforth Town Council newsletter Carnforth Express.

“There is still much work to do before the transfer can take place.

“Alongside ongoing transfer negotiations, activities are being planned to ensure that news of the pool’s future is spread throughout Carnforth and the surrounding villages, fundraising will be getting under way to provide a sound financial footing for the new company and support specific initiatives as activities at the pool ramp up.”

The steering group behind the new company welcomes offers of fundraising support and ideas. Email paul.gardner@carnforthtowncouncil.org for more information