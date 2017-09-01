New Morecambe and Wise TV show to be made

A new TV programme about Eric Morecambe, Ernie Wise and their relationship with writer Eddie Braben will be made for BBC Four.

‘Eric, Ernie and Me’ is a comedy drama taking a close look at how Braben worked with Morecambe and Wise and was the man behind many of their famous sketches.

The show culminates with the duo’s iconic 1977 Christmas Show, watched by more than 28 million people on TV, and shows the pressure and pain the Liverpool-born scriptwriter went through to help create Britain’s most beloved double act.

Braben began working with Morecambe-born Eric and his comedy partner in 1968, and was with them throughout the height of their television fame.

In 1972 he gained a special Bafta award for his outstanding contribution to television. But in the same year he suffered a nervous breakdown, brought about by overwork and putting pressure on himself to succeed.

He died in 2013, aged 82.

The one-off feature-length film is written by Neil Forsyth, executive produced by Ben Farrell and Toby Stevens, and will be produced by Objective Fiction, part of Objective Media Group.