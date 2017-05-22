New-look Post Office to launch in Lancaster

A newly-modernised Stonewell Post Office will open at 1pm on Friday June, 16 with a new layout and extended opening hours.

Services will be provided from three serving positions, one modern screened and two open plan counters.

The branch will open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday. The opening hours will increase by five hours a week and offer more choice of times to visit on Saturdays.

Residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages, savings, top up mobile phones, a wider selection of On-Demand Travel Money and Car tax service has been added to the list of services available in branch.

The Post Office will need to close at 5:30pm on Thursday June 1 for the refurbishment to take place. During this short time of closure Post Office services may be accessed from any Post Office branch including at 21 Market Street (inside WH Smith) and 1 Avondale Road.

John Hollywood, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”