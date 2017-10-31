New location for Morecambe ghost hunt

Spook hunters raising money for scouts and guides have had a last-minute change of location for their Halloween ghost watch.

‘The Scouting for Ghosts’ team will now stay overnight at the Park Hotel in Morecambe tonight (October 31) from 9pm to 3am.

The team decided to move after discovering that they clashed with an open mic night at their original location of the Golden Lion pub in Lancaster.

“It’s our big finale event, we have a medium coming along and we need silence,” said Karen Doran from Scouting for Ghosts.

The team – Karen, Mel Baines, Barry Holliman, Lisa Callaghan, James Higgins and Gaynor Todd – has been raising funds for the 35th Lancaster Scouts and the 1st Lancaster Riverside Guides.

They previously did an overnight ghost hunt at the New Melbourne pub in Slyne and the Kings Arms in Morecambe.

They have also been broadcasting their experiences of things that go bump in the night on the ‘Scouting for Ghosts’ Facebook page HERE.

The team thanked Emer Jay from the Park Hotel for allowing them the use of the West End building at short notice.

Their Just Giving page is HERE.