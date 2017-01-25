New charity events announced in aid of Neil Marshall Memorial Fund

Two more events have been organised as part of a bid to raise money to support the family of former Lancaster City FC captain Neil Marshall, who died last year.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home on November 16 at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

Family and friends have set up a Neil Marshall Memorial Fund in a bid to support his wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

A charity variety night with special guests Heather Small, Kenny Thomas, Josh Taylor and Voce plus more acts to be confirmed is to be held at the Grand theatre in lancaster on Saturday February 18.

Tickets are £15 (£10 concessions) and are available from the Grand.

And on March 17, a race night is being held at Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club in Lune Road.

Tickets cost £5 including food and can be bought from the cricket club.

Meanwhile, Lancaster City’s former assistant manager Trevor Sinclair will join a host of footballing legends including Brett Ormerod and Jamie Hoyland at a special Lancashire Legends night at the Globe Arena on February 3.

Tickets cost £15 (including food) and are available from Derek Quinn on 07944 480796, Dave Speak on 07967 677768 or Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Other events already planned include a comedy night at the Hornet’s Nest on the Marsh on January 27 and a Northern Soul night at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe on January 28.

Former Lancaster City manager Darren Peacock is also planning to hold an event, and Morecambe FC have said they would like to arrange a tribute too.

It is also hoped that a Lancaster City v Morecambe game can be arranged this year.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.