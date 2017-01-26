New business at Rocking Horse shop

The Rocking Horse Fusion Chinese Cuisine restaurant opened in Lancaster.
The restaurant in New Street is named after the recently refurbished rocking horse above the premises. On the opening day, the restaurant was fundraising for the Unique Kidz & Co. charity which supports children with learning difficulties. Pictured are the Mayor of Lancaster Robert Redfern and staff at The Rocking Horse Fusion Chinese Cuisine Restaurant. A Chinese dragon was also performing in the street to the delight of passersby. Food and drink was provided by sponsors HBClark and YingLee.