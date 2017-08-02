National award hope for Lancaster hospice

Lancaster’s hospice has been shortlisted for a national charity award.

St John’s Hospice has been nominated for the Change Project of the Year award for its efforts to raise its profile in the local community.

The hospice is based on Slyne Road and has been providing palliative care for a wide range of life shortening conditions in North Lancashire and the South Lakes since 1986.

“It’s no secret that our hospice has had a few turbulent years financially,” said Sue McGraw, chief executive of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

“Whilst we can never be complacent about our finances when we run a small, local charity, it’s great to see the community and team effort to get the hospice back on track rewarded by being shortlisted in the Charity Times awards.

“We are up against some major, national charities so it’s fantastic for our local efforts to have received such national recognition.”

Sue has praised the Lancaster Guardian campaign which we ran for over a year in the paper, telling various stories of those who have been helped by the hospice and also raising £100,000 for the charity.

“The support we received from the Lancaster Guardian with the Save Our Hospice campaign played a really big part in this for us, in our community,” she said.

The Charity Times Awards continue to be the pre-eminent celebration of best practice in the UK charity and not-for- profit sector. Now in their 18th year, the awards are run by Charity Times Magazine.

This year’s winners will be announced at the Charity Times Awards gala dinner and ceremony on October 4 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

The event was attended by more than 600 guests in 2016 and organisers are hopeful more will attend this year.

The awards are free to enter and open to any UK-based registered charity, or international charity with UK offices.