Nail-biting finale as Torrisholme win by two runs

Torrisholme claimed victory at Thornton Cleveleys on Saturday in the Palace Shield Premier Division but they were made to work hard for a win that came by just two runs.

Torrisholme captain Matt Jackson won the toss and elected to bat first, as the visitors finished on an impressive 192-9.

Opener Daniel Woods only managed three runs before being bowled by Daniel Howard (1-77), but Chris Parry was in superb form with a knock of 46 before falling to Cameron Chisholm (1-28).James Cookson (16) was caught by Josh Winter off the bowling of Oliver Vincent (3-13), and the Thornton Cleveleys man struck again, claiming the wicket of Joseph Wills (7) LBW.

Rugved Insulkar reached 33 before falling to Joshua Sackfield (3-22), while Andy Butler could only manage six runs in his innings, he fell to Vincent with Howard taking the catch.

Chris Cannon (37) became another Sackfield victim, Jordan Beech catching, and the same man took the wicket of Joe Gibbins (6) when he bowled him.

Jack Heap (15no) and skipper Jackson (1no) remained unbeaten at the crease as Torrisholme finished on 192-9.

In reply, Jackson (2-36) took the wicket of Beech (15) LBW, while Woods really went to work on the Thornton order.

He got rid of captain Richard Jenkinson (4), Joe Gibbins catching, and the same pair combined again to remove Sackfield (64).

Woods also removed Jon Eade (60), Parry this time taking the catch, and Heap (1-24) also got in on the act, removing Howard (0), Parry again gathering the ball in the field.

Vincent managed just one run before being caught by Insulkar (1) off Woods, and Jackson struck again when he bowled Sam Bradshaw for 15.

Torrisholme also ran out Joe Thomson (6), while Cameron Chisholm (1no) and Greg Tirrell (2 no) were both unbeaten as Thornton finished agonisnly close to their target on 190-8.

Wood finished with 4-48 from his 11 overs.