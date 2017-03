A parrot trapped in a tree caused a stir at Lancaster University.

The bird was brought down from a group of silver birch trees by James Cox from DR Tree Surgeons who was working nearby.

Tree surgeon James Cox with Jayne Burrow from Lancaster University.

Earlier university staff had tried to coax it down with sunflower seeds.

The parrot had been in the tree for two days and was struggling to fly off. Its owner was unknown.

Nobody had claimed the parrot as we went to press.

If you have any information please contact the university press office on 01524 592646.