Murphy on podium at Silverstone

Liam Murphy claimed his first podium of the season last weekend, finishing third at Silverstone in the third round of the BRSCC Mazda MX5 Supercup Championship.

The 20 year old from Lancaster also had fourth and sixth place finishes, and is now placed third in the championship standings.

In qualifying, Murphy was a creditable tenth, only 0.7 seconds off pole position, and in race one he finished in sixth place.

In the second race of the weekend he made another good start and held sixth place until he eventually got passed two cars and finished just off the podium positions in fourth, pushing the third place driver over the line after finishing 0.181 seconds behind.

In race three, Murphy made a great start and led on lap two, but with seven other cars very close behind he got pushed wide on a corner and dropped down to third. He then got pushed further back to sixth before fighting his way back up to third with a move that saw him pass three cars on one corner, and he eventually took his first podium of the season.

The next round of the championship takes place at Oulton Park in Cheshire in June.