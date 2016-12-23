Mums joins forces to help save young lives

‘Mumpreneurs’ Paula Kopydlowski and Andrea Kyriakou are working together to launch a first aid class in Lancaster which aims to teach parents and carers how to save babies and toddlers’ lives.

Andrea and Paula bring a breadth of teaching, parenting and commercial experience to their business, which is part of Mini First Aid.

Both of them have two children, so are no strangers to bumps, bruises and injuries.

Previously working as a Waterbabies swimming instructor, Paula loves working with parents, carers and young children. Coupled with this, Andrea has more than eight years of experience in running a small business.

Andrea said: “I had been looking for the right business opportunity and was really impressed by the ethos of Mini First Aid. I knew Paula would be great too so I asked her if she would like to go into business together. We can’t wait to get started!”

Paula said: “Andrea and I are so excited to be working together. We met when our children started at school and have both been looking to run a business which has real meaning and purpose. It made sense to build a partnership. We want to make sure that every parent in Lancashire has the basic first aid skills to potentially save a life.”

Andrea and Paula won’t be stopping there; they have ideas for reaching parents and carers across the county and are keen to offer Mini First Aid classes in schools and pre-school settings, full paediatric courses; as well as Mini First Aid corporate classes in the workplace.

Mini First Aid Lancashire offers two hour first aid classes for small groups of parents and carers. Classes are informal but informative and cover choking, basic life support, dealing with burns, breaks and bumps, febrile seizures & meningitis awareness. A class costs £20 per person.

Giggles Play & Adventure, Lancaster, will be hosting a course on January 11, 10.30pm to 12.30pm. Go to www.minifirstaid.co.uk for details.