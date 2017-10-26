Mourinho singles McTominay out for praise

Scott McTominay was singled out for praise by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after the youngster impressed in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win at Swansea City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The Lancaster-born midfielder impressed in what was his first start for the first team this season after making substitute appearances in the previous round against Burton Albion and last Wednesday against Benfica in Lisbon.

Speaking to MUTV after the match, United boss Mourinho said: “The kids are always the kids, when they play, it’s nice and it’s good.

“When they perform well, it’s even better. I think they both (McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe) had good performances.

“I would say especially Scott, as he had a big influence in the game in a crucial area. He was very comfortable and strong in midfield.”

Also speaking to MUTV after the game, McTominay said: “It was an amazing experience to get my first start of the season and it was even better to go through to the next round and with a strong performance I thought we were confident throughout the game and we had it under control.

“In every game you want to feel comfortable, getting on the ball, turning, playing forward every time you get the ball.

“It’s no different whatever level you play, whether it’s under 18s to the first team, you have to keep doing that in every single game you play in.

“Whenever you see boys like myself progressing and hopefully impressing it just gives the younger lads in the academy that motivation to keep pushing forward.

Responding to the praise from Mourinho, McTominay added: “That’s my main thing, to impress the manager, not just in matches but in training as well because that can go a long way.

“If you show the right attitude every day in training he knows he can trust you in these games and he can put you in without any hesitation.”