Motorbike sprint returns to Leighton Hall

Speed lovers head down to witness an exhilarating motorcycle hill sprint which is now in its third year.

A 220m bike sprint will take place through the grounds of Leighton Hall, near Carnforth, for the annual event taking place on Sunday September 24.

Organised by Ian Sherrard, of Sherrard Classic Vehicle Events, the day includes a thrilling 60 degree bend just 50 metres from the starting line.

As well as the race (which features live commentary) there’s the ever popular auto jumble and trade stands.

If you are up to the challenge, the race is open to all solo motorcyclists and three wheelers of any cc size.

There is no speed limit, however, if you want to come along and watch, there will be plenty going on throughout the day to keep you entertained.

Visitors will be treated to displays from favourites like Dave Norcott (with a selection of grass track and speedway bikes), DMC Moto Ducati from Preston, Lancaster Motorcycles and Morecambe Bay Estuary’s Advanced Motorcyclists.

For the first time the GP riders of the future, Mini GP UK will be there with a selection of their machines, as well as the North West Blood Bikes and Lancashire Constabulary Road Policing Unit.

“Leighton has a history of motorcycle racing, and it’s such a thrill to welcome Ian’s action packed event each September,” said Suzie Reynolds, owner of Leighton Hall.

“There’s nothing quite like the sight and sound of hundreds of new and vintage bikes literally speeding up my drive.”

Leighton Hall grounds open at 9am, allowing riders plenty time to get settled before the race starts at 1pm.

Tickets are £8.50 for adults, and £3.50 for all under 15s accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets include admission to Leighton’s gardens, grounds and tea rooms.

The hall itself will not be open for guided tours that day.

Free parking will be available on site, as well as catering facilities. Due to health and safety reasons, dogs are not allowed.

Personal photography is welcomed, however, commercial photographers need to contact the event organisers separately.

For more information visit www.leightonhallmotorcyclehillclimb.co.uk or contact Ian Sherrard on info@leightonhallmotorcyclehillclimb.co.uk, or on 07836 331324.