Morecambe woman faces Halloween ordeal

A woman who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder suffered hours of torment as Halloween trick or treaters tried to smash her front door in.

Andra Bowen, who lives on Holbeck Avenue in Morecambe, had to endure constant banging by a group of youths on the night of Halloween.

The damaged door in Morecambe.

From 5.30pm to 10.30pm the front door of Mrs Bowen’s home was kicked and punched by teenagers who demanded a treat for Halloween.

“To do this without any explanation is just vile,” said the mum-of-one.

“The banging went on and on until one stage we thought part of the door came off.

“Then people started banging on the window.

“I thought when is it going to stop?”

As a result of the anti-social behaviour Mrs Bowen had to take sleeping tablets to cope with the noise.

The glass on the front door to the property was split in several places due to the banging.

But Mrs Bowen said the damage is a little inconvenience compared to the stress the youths caused.

“It was annoying more than anything,” she said.

“It is not compulsory for people to participate in Halloween.

“I suffer with severe post traumatic stress disorder and there is a lot of elderly people in the area, people who have young children and people who live alone.

“The door isn’t going to cost me much to fix but it’s an inconvenience for people.”

Police were called to Holbeck Avenue in Morecambe on Thursday November 2 to reports of criminal damage to the front door of a property.

Police believe the incident occurred between 5.30pm-10pm on October 31.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting crime reference number WB1710328.