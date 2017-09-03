Morecambe Vintage Festival under way

Day two of Vintage-by-the-Sea is under way after a spectacular opening day in the Morecambe sunshine.

Thousands of people packed into the town on Saturday to enjoy all manner of vintage entertainment.

Wayne Hemingway hosting Best in Show at the festival on Sunday.

Drizzle affected numbers on Sunday morning/early afternoon and a planned vintage cross bay walk with Queen's Guide to the Sands Cedric Robinson had to be cancelled due to the weather.

But local people and visitors,​ some from other parts of the world, were still having fun at the event which is now in its fifth year. Everybody we spoke to praised Morecambe and the festival.

Highlights of day one included the Best in Show parade of people dressed in vintage wear, the Vintage Marketplace in the Platform, classic car displays, the Melodrome music stage, the Torch Club evening ball in the Midland and a triumphant '45 Live' club night in a marquee behind the art deco hotel.

The festival continues until tea time on Sunday.

