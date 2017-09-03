Morecambe vintage festival pulls crowds to prom

Day two of Vintage-by-the-Sea was affected by rain after a spectacular opening day in the Morecambe sunshine.

Tens of thousands of people packed into the town on Saturday to enjoy all manner of vintage entertainment on what appeared to be the busiest 'opening day' since the event began in 2013.

Simon Brown from Oxfordshire, and Charlotte Spowage and James Teagle from Leeds at the festival.

Persistent drizzle on Sunday meant crowds were down on the second day compared to previous years and a planned vintage cross bay walk with Queen's Guide to the Sands Cedric Robinson had to be cancelled due to the weather.

But local people and visitors,​ some from other parts of the world, still had fun at the event. Everybody we spoke to praised Morecambe and the festival and there were many people who had travelled huge distances to be there.

"We love the festival, it's fantastic," said Jude Beveridge from Carlisle.

"The kids have enjoyed it. There's plenty for them to do."

Wayne Hemingway hosting Best in Show at the festival on Sunday.

Simon Brown from Oxfordshire, who was dressed in vintage attire and was staying for the vintage weekend in a guesthouse in Morecambe, said: "I came to enjoy the majesty and grandeur of the landscape, to quote Victoria Wood.

"It's nice to spend time getting dressed up. People smile at you and comment about how their dad used to wear a watch and chain, or how their mum wore a hat like that."

Highlights of day one included the Best in Show parade of people dressed in vintage wear, the Vintage Marketplace in the Platform, classic car displays, the Melodrome music stage, the Torch Club evening ball in the Midland and a triumphant '45 Live' club night in a marquee behind the art deco hotel, hosted by MC Kwasi and featuring a DJ set from festival organiser Wayne Hemingway.

Anthony Padgett and Stephanie Sturges' vintage dance displays in the Midland car park (see our video) were also a draw for crowds.

A road closure was in place on Marine Road Central all weekend and the area around the Midland and the Platform was transformed into a festival hub.

On Saturday all of the festival's main areas - the grass outside the Platform, the Midland car park, the Promenade gardens and the area behind the Midland, were teeming with people from late morning until early evening.

Outdoor events were quieter on day two due to the rain although big crowds still packed into the Midland to see vintage dancing and the Little Big Top marquee was full for workshop activities and live music.

Sunderland Point fisherwoman Margaret Owen gave a talk in the Midland car park and as always, vintage cars including those from the Bradford to Morecambe car rally proved a big hit with onlookers.

The festival continued until tea time on Sunday.

For more including a live interview with festival organiser Wayne Hemingway see our Facebook page.