Morecambe Under 18s 0-2 Shrewsbury Town Under 18s

George Hassall’s first half brace condemned Morecambe Under 18s to defeat after they lost 2-0 to Shrewsbury on a foggy Saturday morning at Kendal Town’s Parkside Road. .

Hassall’s powerful header within the first 10 minutes and a clinical finish from close range left the under 18s with a mountain to climb, as the visitors eased to victory.

The Shrews started the game well and were almost ahead in the first minute after Aaron Glipin’s powerful effort on goal was pushed away for a corner by Niall Maher.

Shrewsbury continued to probe and pressurise the Morecambe defence, while Maher had to make some good saves to keep the score level.

However, the pressure told in the 10th minute after a ball in from the right was headed home by Hassall.

Shrewsbury made it 2-0 in the 35th minute after Hassall’s powerful shot on goal nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

The prolific marksman was allowed to turn and shoot at Maher while Morecambe’s defence was caught off guard.

Kyle Hawley had Morecambe’s best effort in the last 12 minutes of the game after he saw his close range effort on goal rebound off the post, however Shrewsbury were able to see the game out and take the victory.